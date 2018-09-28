SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Kavanaugh hearing in front of the senate judiciary committee has come to an end.
While this was not a trial, the procedure was certainly unique.
The hearing was essentially a job interview, but this proceeding was anything but a typical screening procedure.
The senate judiciary committee was called upon to do a job, to ensure the next supreme court justice is a good fit.
"They have to go through a vetting process. There is a part of congress that is selected to be able to go through and do an interview, do a due diligence on the selection," said Attorney Travaun Bailey.
Sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh add another layer to this process.
"It’s a lifetime appointment so you really want to make sure whoever it is that has been selected is someone who is fit to serve," Bailey added.
The American Bar Association said they wanted this vote postponed until the FBI could investigate the allegations.
Attorney Travaun Bailey told Western Mass News he does not have a stance, but could speculate why they would make that request.
"If they feel that this person is credible, they find out through an FBI investigation that her story can be corroborated. Maybe this person isn’t a perfect candidate going forward. I think that they just want the process to be fully exercised," Bailey explained.
The testimony given weighed heavily in this case.
Some question whether Judge Kavanaugh did a fair job defending himself?
"Some of that was a little bit concerning. I’m sure that he felt that he was doing what he needed to do to defend himself. Unless you’re in his shoes, you don’t know how you’re going to react," Bailey noted.
While this step of the process is done, the full senate vote could be as early as next week.
