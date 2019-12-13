SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vice principal and school resource officer from Kiley Middle School are facing charges after police said a student was assaulted in April.
The officer is charged with assault and battery, while the vice principal is accused of witnessing the incident and not reporting it.
Now, the lawyer representing the vice principal is speaking out on behalf of her client.
Colleen Sullivan, the lawyer representing vice principal Otilio Avarado, claims the State Police's narrative of the April incident is inaccurate and said her client isn't being treated as though he were presumed innocent
"They have to deal with these really difficult situations and they have students, sometimes, who are out of control for disrupting the learning of other students," Sullivan said.
Sullivan, an attorney with Marien and Hodge, said public schools across the country are struggling with the demands of keeping children safe and well-behaved. She said her client, Otilio Alvarado, a vice principal at Kiley Middle School, is no stranger to those circumstances.
"He has a great ability to deal with deescalating situations," Sullivan added.
Sullivan said he was called to one of those situations in April, along with school resource officer Lawrence Pietrucci, Jr.
As court documents obtained by Western Mass News show, State Police believe Pietrucci pushed a 13-year old student down the hallway, injuring him. State Police said vice principal Alvarado was present in surveillance footage and didn't intervene or file a 51A report of suspected child abuse afterwards.
Piterucci is charged with assault and battery. Alvarado is charged with failing to report child abuse and filing a false report.
"If he thought that a student was in danger or harmed in anyway, he would’ve filed 51A. There’s no question that he did everything that he felt he should be doing," Sullivan noted.
Sullivan claims the State Police narrative of the incident and their interview of Alvarado within it are inaccurate.
"Mr. Alvarado did not see Officer Pietrucci push the student. He didn’t see that happen," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said there are more inaccuracies in the State Police narrative, but wouldn't reveal any further examples. She said it is the jury's job to determine the verdict after looking at surveillance footage, documents written by Alvarado, and other evidence.
"Once the facts, all of the facts, come out at trial - not just what the State Police put in the affidavit - I am confident they will bear out that he is innocent and has done nothing wrong," Sullivan explained.
Springfield School officials couldn't confirm if or when they plan to reinstate Alvarado to his role before his trial. They only confirmed that he is on paid administrative leave.
Sullivan felt he should be allowed back to work.
"Mr. Alvarado should be at work. He's presumed innocent. He should be serving the community and the students at Kiley Middle School, where they need him," Sullivan said.
Alvarado is due back in court in February, along with Pietrucci Jr.
