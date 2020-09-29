LANCASTER, NH (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists last year in New Hampshire appeared in virtual court Tuesday morning.
Lawyers for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy are pushing for the judge to suppress evidence related to interviews that happened after the deadly crash.
The defense attorneys argue that Zhukovskyy invoked his right to remain silent while being interviewed by troopers.
Prosecutors said Zhukovskyy's words were answering the trooper’s question and that he did not clearly express that he was attempting to remain silent.
This morning, Zhukovskky and his attorneys, wearing masks and socially distanced, appeared at the court hearing virtually from the jail where he is being held.
The judge and others in the courtroom were also wearing masks.
Referring back to that interview with police, Zhukovskyy reported that he was not feeling well.
Defense attorneys said the West Springfield man told police: "I don’t even want to answer, I mean I’m like out of it.”
They said that statement should have immediately ended the police questioning, but because police persisted, Zhukovskyy's rights were violated.
They want that interview to be suppressed from evidence in the case.
One of the troopers who did the questioning spoke as a witness at the hearing today. He said Zhukovskyy had been read his rights and was answering questions from police about drug use.
“In context of the interview, he is being asked for a great period of time, almost an hour, about not feeling well after using drugs,” said N.H. State Trooper Michael McLaughlin.
According to court documents submitted by attorneys for the state of New Hampshire, after the crash, Zhukovskyy tested positive for multiple drugs including fentanyl and a metabolite of cocaine. They said Zhukovskyy admitted to police that he used drugs the morning of the crash.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest starting at 4 p.m. on CBS 3
