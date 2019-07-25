SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Motions have been filed in superior court to dismiss the assault and conspiracy charges against two of the suspects involved in the 2015 brawl near Nathan Bill's bar.
Lawyers for the bar's owner and a Springfield police officer presented their case before the judge.
The lawyers for John Sullivan and Officer Jameson Williams made the argument that no evidence places their clients in the fight that left four men of color injured.
Lawyers for the attorney general's office disputed and said Williams was injured in the fight and that Sullivan purposefully sheltered the officers who were involved from getting caught.
"Mr. Williams' name is mentioned very seldomly. I think it’s going to be similar to trying to find a needle in a haystack," said Daniel Hagan, Williams' attorney.
Hagan argued that of the dozen Springfield police officers charged, there is no evidence or testimony in the thousands of pages in the case that show Williams physically assaulting anyone.
"No victim says that Mr. Williams hit them, punched them, kicked them...He’s essentially the last one over across the video camera and the first one back. Out of camera, you will see that Mr. Williams does not appear to be injured," Hagan explained.
Prosecutors claim testimony from another officer showed Williams' had his face bloodied and that security video taken from nearby depicts Wlliams acting injured and as a lookout.
"He’s exerted himself, he still breathing hard, and he waits and stands and he looks back down Island Pond Road towards Murphy’s and waits for his compatriots to appear and to pass him," said Mass. Assistant Attorney General Stephen Carley.
Jared Olanoff made a similar defense of his client, Nathan Nill's owner John Sullivan. Olanoff read testimony from an officer granted immunity in the case that Sullivan could not be seen hitting anyone.
"Did you see Mr. Sullivan put his hands on one of the African-American males? Again page 70, quote 'I don’t remember him actually doing that,'" Olanoff read.
The A.G.'s office claimed involvement in a brawl also means retreating and that Sullivan retreated with the allegedly fighting officers and hid them in his closed-down bar.
"He doesn’t just go back inside himself, Officer Diaz joins him inside, Officer DiSantis joins him inside," Carley added.
For both defendants, prosecutors said evidence doesn't require them to throw a punch.
"The standard is did he engage with and participate in a beating with others, with the same intent to see it happen," Carley said.
It's something their attorneys said isn't fair.
"Anyone who was around that night is guilty and responsible for the fight...That is not an accurate statement of the law," Olanoff said.
The next hearing for the case is on August 28. It's a pretrial hearing and all of the officers involved in the case, along with Joe Sullivan, manager of Nathan Bill's, are expected to attend.
