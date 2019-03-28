SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The lawyers for four victims in the 2015 brawl near Nathan Bill's are speaking out for the first time after news that twelve current Springfield Police officers, one former and one retired sergeant, are all facing indictments.
Between the four victims in this case, the city of Springfield has already paid out more than $800,000 in settlements, because of this 4-year-old brawl, but, when we spoke with the victims' lawyers, they tell us all these men really want is their sense of security back.
"Vindicated," Civil Attorney Joe A. Smith III. "It makes me feel vindicated."
Attorney Joe Smith III says that, while he knew his clients were telling him the truth about the 2015 Nathan Bill's brawl, it's better to have state authorities see it that way too.
"The state has decided to pursue criminal charges for criminal behavior," stated Smith III. "Saying that they never witnessed anyone with injuries and that the victims could not describe the assailants and had no idea what direction the assailants went, I knew [it] was patently false."
Smith, who successfully represented the Ligon Brothers and Michael Cintron in a civil case, says that his clients have been irrevocably damaged by, not only the fight, but the cover up, alleged by the statewide grand jury.
"They are scared," says Smith III. "They feel afraid they're afraid of law enforcement, they have no confidence in law enforcement, and they feel, as they have felt since the beginning of this, that there will be retaliation by the Springfield Police Department."
Michelle Cruz, who represents Paul Cumby in litigation against American Medical Response and Nathan Bill's Bar, spoke with Western Mass News via phone.
She says that the settlement Cumby won against the city is little consolation for the mental and physical health he lost.
"I represent him in the two pending lawsuits," Cruz tells us. "He still suffers daily from pain, you know? Remnants of PTSD. To have his life back, to be able to be mobile, [and] to be able to be a provider for his family is what he wishes, but that obviously can't happen."
Cruz says Wednesday's news for Cumby was the beginning of accountability.
"He was shocked, but, you know," continued Cruz. "He was relieved that, finally, there's been some forward movement. He wasn't looking for a fight, he wasn't waiting for anybody, he wasn't the aggressor, and I think that, as this new case, the criminal matter, proceeds, the facts will become evident."
Again, twelve Springfield Police officers are now suspended without pay.
For the retired sergeant, who was also indicted, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood confirms his retirement benefits could be at stake, depending on the new evidence used by the statewide grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.