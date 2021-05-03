SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The push for basketball hoops to return in the city of Springfield is gaining traction throughout the community. Western Mass News is getting answers on where the plans stand.
One local community activist sat down with the city’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris to propose a plan to get the hoops back up.
Jynai McDonald said there’s been an outpouring of support from the community from people willing and wanting to help.
“The community spoke up like they have been speaking up about this, and we had some community-based organizations that actually step forward and said they were willing to volunteer, donate some of their time to help monitor the courts. With that, we were hoping to see kind of like an outdoor drop-in center happening with the court for the city can come in put the hoops up over the weekend. We have the community-based representatives out to sign the young people and check their temperatures and make sure they’re wearing masks and allow them to enjoy the park and play ball,” McDonald said.
She said COVID-19 numbers continue to trend downwards in the city which could lead Springfield to be out of the high-risk zone for the virus soon.
Western Mass News spoke with Caulton-Harris to see where the city stands on implementing the proposed plan.
“I’m not ready to make an announcement right now as far as basketball hoops are concerned however, I will be within the next couple of days with the mayor making an announcement as far as basketball hoops are concerned,” Caulton-Harris said.
McDonald said there is an online petition to get the hoops back up that currently has hundreds of signatures. She’s also asking for any volunteers to reach out.
