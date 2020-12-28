SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local, state and federal investigators are searching for answers after the Martin Luther King Jr. Presbyterian Church went up in flames around 5 a.m. this morning.
Investigators are calling this fire highly suspicious. It's still unclear if someone intentionally set the fire. The Reverend of the church said they will continue to pray.
“We just have to trust, pray and hope,” Rev. Terrlyn Curry Abery said.
After a fire tore through the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Dr. Reverend Terryln Curry Abery said they will continue to rely on their faith.
“The church is a loss, the church building is a loss, but we stand firm on the promises of God,” Rev. Abery said. “We are going to keep moving no matter what, so yes, when we walk in, there we see a loss. We see the ways in which we used to praise. It will now be in a different setting it can’t be this one.”
The fire started before sunrise Monday morning in the back of the church.
Multiple agencies are investigating, including the FBI.
“The State Police Arson Squad is here from the Fire Marshal‘s office, our Arson Squad, the Bomb Squad are here. We’ve also gotten investigators from the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives Division, and the FBI are on scene at this point,” Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi said.
As a glimmer of hope, firefighters were able to save some of the relics inside.
“It means a great deal because moving forward, you always want to carry a piece of history with you so that you know where you come from so you know the strength,” Rev. Abery said.
Investigators are trying to figure out if someone intentionally set this fire.
The reverend said if that's the case, the church will embrace that person with open arms.
“If someone did do it, you know, we would embrace that person in God's love no matter what, and we offer forgiveness because if someone did do this, and I don’t know what they did, they are obviously hurting. There is some reason that this happened so, we are not going to hold malice. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire. There is a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest,” Rev. Abery said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.