SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man claims he's been living for a week with a leaking pipe in his apartment.
That pipe, he says is leaking sewer water from the units above into his bathroom.
He claims the problem has been going on for a week and that management has been slow to fix the issue.
Denis Roy has been a tenant at the Saab Court Apartment units for more than eight years.
The Springfield man says it's taken fewer than eight days for his safe haven to become a threat to his health.
"I have emphysema with an onset of asthma," Roy tells us.
Roy says he noticed a pipe in his bathroom over his toilet was leaking last week.
He said last Friday, the leak became a gush while he was standing inside.
"A big blob came down upon me above the pipe above me that comes into my apartment. What I smelled on my shirt was liquid feces," explained Roy.
Roy says he called for maintenance and that no one came to his apartment until Saturday.
"He got it down from a gush down to what you see today," stated Roy.
But he says the leak still trickles down.
"This is not the way I live. I cannot accept this," says Roy.
After several days and several complaints, Roy says he was told by the Springfield Housing Authority that the brown substance coming down from the pipe wasn’t sewer water.
"You’re insulting my intelligence," said Roy.
Western Mass News reached out to the Springfield Housing Authority.
Officials gave us a statement on how they checked the waste line, saying in part:
"...There were no cracks and no leaks and the flange was intact, which is how we verified that it was not sewer water."
They went on to say the toilet has been fixed and that maintenance workers have come to his unit several times for repairs.
Roy claims the leak is still there, affecting his breathing.
"I can’t stay in here very long guys. [And this is, whenever it flushes, this is what happens?] Yeah," continued Roy.
Roy says he's been staying with his son, because his own home overwhelms his lungs.
"I want my apartment back," added Roy.
