SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As online learning for students continues - many parents are trying to get their children to finish out the academic year strong, but are wondering how.
Western Mass News caught up with a learning specialist to give you tips on how to get your children engaged in their online learning.
"I’m seeing that kids are ready to be done which happens at the end of every school year," said Realized Learning's specialist Abby Forcier.
As the school year starts to come to a close - parents in western Mass. are still adjusting to the challenges of their children’s online learning.
"I think a lot of parents have felt overwhelmed with the amount of work they’re getting from schools and also the fact that their kids are largely responsible for maintaining their schedule. [Such as] getting onto the Soom calls and all of that were in school. Kids are told exactly where to be and when," Forcier explained.
Forcier told Western Mass News - over the phone - that there are still some ways to make sure your children finish the school year with a bang.
She said it's important to catch up with your child to see if they still have to hand in any late work.
"I think a lot of parents might be unaware of that. So just finding time to sit down with your child and go through everything that needs to be completed even if you’re working, even if you’re very busy sitting down and looking at what needs to be done," Forcier said.
Forcier also said it's also important to make sure your children are still getting outside and stepping away from the computer.
"Your kid really shouldn’t be sitting for more than an hour. Your brain gets tired you lose focus," Forcier noted.
While the academic year comes to a close - she said its ok to use incentives as a way to motivate your children.
"There’s nothing wrong with a little incentive if they’re not finding the intrinsic incentive. There’s nothing wrong with getting your kid an incentive to do the work," Forcier said.
