Lebanon Avenue in Pittsfield closed after car strikes fire hydrant.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have closed Lebanon Avenue after a car struck a fire hydrant Tuesday night.
Around 9:00 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of Lebanon Avenue and Melburne Road.
When officials arrived on scene, they located a car that had struck a fire hydrant, and water was flowing down the road.
Thankfully, no one was injured, and officials have closed Lebanon Avenue as a result.
The Water Department is on scene trying to shut the water off, which will effect the water service to residents in the area.
It is unclear when residents can expect to have their water services or restored when the road is anticipated to reopen.
