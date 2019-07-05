LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second retail marijuana store opened its doors Friday.
Local and store officials cut the ribbon at Canna Provisions this morning in the Berkshire County town of Lee.
Company officials told Western Mass News they hired 35 employees over the past four months and they have all received 120-hours of training on retail and cannabis best practices.
They said they want Canna Provisions to be a vital part of the community.
"We've already done well over a hundred volunteer man-hours throughout the community and we intend to keep on giving back as long as we possibly can," said Canna Provisions COO Erik Williams.
Officials said what they hope will make their shop stand out is a unique customer experience and their ability to help customers with marijuana whether they are new or experienced.
They said it also will help that their location is just 300 yards off the Mass. Pike.
