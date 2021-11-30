LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have temporarily closed one of the service plazas along the Mass. Turnpike.
MassDOT said that the westbound service plaza in Lee has been closed due to a sewage leak.
It's not yet known when the plaza will reopen.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
