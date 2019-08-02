WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass State Police barracks in Northampton responded to a one-car rollover crash on I-91 northbound.
The crash occurred in Whatley at 8:17 a.m. on Friday morning.
The left lane is currently closed causing mild traffic, but officials said it will be open in a few minutes.
One person was transported to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
