GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lefty's Brewing Company in Greenfield will soon be closing.
The company started in Bernardston in 2010 and moved to Greenfied in 2011.
In a message posted on their website, they thanked customers and the community.
They didn't offer an explanation for the closure, only saying they were sorry to say goodbye.
The message noted, in part:
"We want to thank you for the years of success you have brought our brand, which became a regular name in many households across the state. You voted for us to win a variety of community awards year after year, and always let us know your appreciation for our beer by writing us amazing notes and emails when you were enjoying your favorite Lefty’s brew. That meant the world to us. It always will. Bringing a smile to your face was always our number one goal. And we feel we achieved that."
Lefty's added that they will no longer have game nights or taproom events and that they are closing their taproom April 14.
