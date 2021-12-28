(WGGB/WSHM) – Legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden has died.
The NFL said that Madden passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning.
Madden led the Oakland Raiders to their 1977 Super Bowl victory, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his coaching career in 2006, and called the sport for four big networks.
He was 85 years old.
