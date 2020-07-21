HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of lawmakers is now investigating the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
This comes as 101 veterans have died, with 76 of them testing positive.
Countless others contracted the illness and recovered and this group of legislators is tasked with looking into how the virus spread so quickly.
There are already multiple investigations into the Soldiers’ Home underway and the independent investigation ordered by the governor was completed weeks ago.
We spoke with the lawmakers on the Legislative Oversight Committee about how their probe into the home will be different from the others.
“There was not a dry eye there,” said State Sen. John Velis.
Velis has already begun listening sessions with the families of the vets who died in the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. He is part of a 17-member legislative committee tasked with investigating the deadly outbreak, considered one of the worst at a long-term care facility in the country.
“There was a D-Day survivor. To survive that and then come back to this and go through what they did…” Velis noted.
Velis is hoping the families’ input will help probe further back before the outbreak in March.
“All the time that they spent up there visiting, their observations, what they saw, what they feel could make it better,” Velis said.
Six western Massachusetts lawmakers are on the committee, including Rep. Michael Finn.
Finn told Western Mass News over the phone that while the investigations by the U.S Attorney and Mass. Attorney General could result in penalties and liability, the legislative probe will add on to the fact-finding report completed by Mark Pearlstein at Governor Charlie Baker’s direction.
“Some of the findings in the report are clear and show you know the decision making and the leadership from top to bottom from the home, all the way to the governor’s office, failed,” Finn said.
Finn cited the position in the Department of Veterans’ Services that would have overseen both state Soldiers’ Homes - a position the governor admitted was left vacant.
“You know, they never filled it, so they never asked for money to fund it,” Finn added.
Another senator on the legislative committee, James Welch, said the legislature usually funded the home, giving the facility what was requested.
Now, he said the probe will allow them to learn more about home’s management and control of the purse strings
“…Really understand what that money goes for because I think, unfortunately, over the past several years, few years, the oversight from Boston just hasn’t been there,” Welch explained.
Velis, who has recent military experience, said it’s a difficult hindsight that needs to be examined to protect future veterans at the home.
“It’s easy to be a Monday morning quarterback, but I don’t think you need an advanced medical degree to say ‘Okay, you may be sick, you might not be, let’s not mix you,’” Velis said.
Velis said he too hopes to one day live at the facility.
These lawmakers have been given a significant amount of time to look into the home. Finn said their timeline points to a completion date in February or March 2021, roughly one year after the virus ripped through the facility.
