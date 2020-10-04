SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local legislators are applying pressure to the state and federal lawmakers to allocate money through the Lost Wages Assistance program to go to those who did not qualify.
The program provided an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits for six weeks. While that program has ended now, local officials are pushing to include a specific group of people that were left out.
State Representative for the 1st Hampshire District, Lindsay Sabadosa, told Western Mass News that people who make less than $100 a week in regular unemployment benefits were not eligible for the extra $300 through the program.
"It’s pretty unfair that someone who gets less money would get even less money by not having access to the benefit," she said. "The poorest people in our state should be getting the extra help they need, especially in this difficult time for folks."
She told us 100 lawmakers signed a letter to the Baker-Polito Administration. They are also working on negotiating with the federal government to provide this money to the people making too little to qualify.
The Lost Wages program has ended, but if lawmakers approve the money, it would be retroactive for those who didn’t qualify through August 1.
Sabadosa also said if you did not qualify for this extra money, reach out to your state representative for more information on how you can help in their fight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.