EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter weather is back and it made for a tricky morning commute.
Because of the conditions, the Mass Pike speed limit has been reduced to 40 miles per hour from the New York border to Exit 11.
Early Friday morning, over 2,000 state crews were out doing snow removal operations on the state's roadways.
MassDOT officials are reminding and urging motorists: Don't crowd the plow. Two hundred feet back is the law.
State Police are also urging you to clear the snow off your vehicle before you hit the road.
Road conditions have varied across the area - from snow-covered, to slush, to just wet.
There were also several crashes and spinouts Friday morning.
One lane of I-91 south in Northampton was closed due to a spin-out.
In Hampden, a crash caused traffic problems along Longmeadow Street.
The eastbound side of the Mass. Pike in Warren was also closed for several hours after a crash involving several tractor-trailer occurred.
Officials Bradley International Airport and the PVTA both are reporting delays and cancellations, so plan ahead if you are using the bus or flying.
For the very latest traffic conditions, visit the Traffic tab on the Western Mass News app.
