SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a new announcement on the campaign front Tuesday as another western Massachusetts native has declared he's running for lieutenant governor of Massachusetts.

Nearly three months after State Senator Adam Hinds announced his campaign, State Senator Eric Lesser announced his run this morning. The pair is hoping to fill the role after Lt. Governor Karyn Polito announced at the end of 2021 that she would not be seeking reelection.

Lesser told Western Mass News that, if elected, he'll focus on uniting regions across the Commonwealth.

"...And what I bring to the table is the perspective of someone who lives far away from Beacon Hill, right here in western Massachusetts, who’s going to make sure that our gateway cities, our regions far from the State House have a seat at the table when making policy," Lesser explained.

Gov. Baker, Lt. Gov. Polito not seeking re-election in 2022 BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito have announced that they will not be seeking a thir…

Lesser added that part of his plan to join the western part of the state with the east is the East-West rail service.

He joins Hinds, from Pittsfield, as another Democrat in the race. Hinds, who represents parts of all four western Massachusetts counties, entered the race last October.

"We're entering the election year with nearly 30 endorsements from across the Commonwealth from elected officials and we just had our best fundraising month ever, so we feel like we're in a good spot," Hinds added.

The general election will take place on November 8, 2022.