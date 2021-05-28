SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Governor Charlie Baker launched the "Let’s Go Out Campaign" to support local restaurants and encourage in-person dining.
This push is coming at the same time pandemic restrictions are easing up and the indoor mask mandate ends Saturday for those fully vaccinated. The 1.9 million-dollar "Let’s Go Out" campaign aims to help restaurants thrive again. After restaurants have been struggling throughout the pandemic.
There will be ads showing moments that play out in restaurants. Like special occasions and the in-person interaction with friends and loved ones.
“I think it's a great idea, I can't see why not. The more people going out, the more business going to be out there,” Nadim Kashough said.
Nadim Kashough, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill told Western Mass News customers are feeling good about dining out. One customer Thursday night tells us she started going out after becoming fully vaccinated.
"Since I've had the vaccine, I feel like it's okay. I really do. I trust the science, I do," Carla Brannan said.
Brannan, who lives in South Hadley told Western Mass News she is not letting her guard down just yet. But she is eager to enjoy food in Downtown Springfield.
"I am going to be careful and wear masks inside certain stores. I'm just going to do that. Until something changes. But right now, I'm enjoying my meal," Brannan said.
Friday night Nadim Kashough told Western Mass News more people are eating indoors than outdoors. Partially to the slight breeze. But he told us, customers are typically asking for both options.
"People are comfortable. I know I am comfortable when I go out and eat. I'm not worried anymore. I use a mask when I have to use a mask. Come Saturday I'll probably remove it and just go without," Kashough said.
The campaign is going to run through September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.