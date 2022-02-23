LEVERETT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has learned that a 12-year-old western Massachusetts native has died in a tragic drowning while on vacation in Puerto Rico. Western Mass News has confirmed he was a sixth grader who attended Leverett Elementary School.
The principal at Leverett Elementary confirmed to us the 12-year-old was a sixth grader at the school.
Local authorities and the Coast Guard were alerted Sunday night after 10 p.m. that the 12-year-old old and another boy were playing at the beach near Hotel la Concha de Condado when a large wave knocked them into the water. One of the boys was able to safely get out of the water while officials searched for the 12-year-old. His body not found until Tuesday.
Officials said the cause of death is drowning. At this time, they are working to transport his body back to Massachusetts to be reunited with his family.
The Leverett Elementary School is mourning the loss of such a young life. The principal told Western Mass News that “the student was a magnificent soul, and he will be deeply missed. We are working with the Riverside Trauma Center to support our staff and students as we go through this difficult time."
The principal told us there will be memorial services held in the future.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and will have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
