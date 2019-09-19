GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspected hate crime is under investigation in Greenfield after a pride flag was found destroyed.
It comes after a separate act of violence involving artwork in the city.
"At this point, we view it as an act of vandalism and possibly a hate crime," Steven Goldsher, owner of the Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center, tells us.
Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center has been flying a pride flag ever since the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, which targeted the LGBTQ community in Orlando, Florida, but owner Steven Goldsher says that flag was vandalized earlier this month.
"Unfortunately, it was torn and shredded and it was mounted in a steel flag mount on the front of our building, so somebody had to intentionally put a lot of force on it to break that," stated Goldsher.
An employee at nearby city hall contacted Goldsher after finding the flag lying between the two buildings.
This comes after the recent destruction of work done by a local artist, known as "Mr. Drag", that was hanging on the front of the former First National Bank.
Goldsher says, since the incidents happened so closely together, he perceives this flag vandalism as a hate crime.
"The fact that the flag was torn in the fashion that it was, it seems like someone really wanted to make a statement. It doesn’t seem like it was a random act," says Goldsher.
The president of the Franklin County Pride released this statement to Western Mass News saying:
"The recent defacing of the Hawks and Reed pride flag and Joe Dulude's art work are not isolated incidents, but are part of a larger effort of a hateful minority to make LGBTQ people in Franklin County and around the region feel unsafe and unwelcome.”
Goldsher says his building hasn’t experienced something like this in the past, but when asked if he will be replacing his flag...
"Absolutely. Yes, we’ll be getting a new flag and proudly flying it," added Goldsher.
The police are actively investigating this incident,
In the meantime, Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center will be hosting events in the beginning of October in order to bring the community together.
