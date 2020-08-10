WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGGB/WSHM) -- The LGBTQ Victory Fund released a statement following allegations of inappropriate behavior against Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.
The University of Massachusetts Amherst is launching an investigation into Morse’s time as an adjunct lecturer of Urban Government and Politics, according to a university spokesperson.
The College Democrats of Massachusetts issued a statement that they wrote a letter to Morse a week ago telling him he was no longer welcome at campus events. This group brought the claims forward.
More release his statement Sunday night stating in part, “"I want to be very clear about this. I have never, in my entire life, had a non-consensual sexual encounter with anyone. I have never used my position of power as mayor and UMass lecturer for romantic or sexual gain, or take advantage of any students."
On Monday, the LGBTQ Victory Fund released a statement:
“Alex has been running for Congress for more than a year and this letter was released one week before the first debate and three weeks before the primary. It is clear it was timed with the political calendar and without enough time for an independent investigation to be completed. That is a disservice to voters who want a progressive member of Congress but now only have time to make a decision based on vague and anonymous accusations. Alex is taking responsibility for actions that made students uncomfortable and we support the independent investigation by UMass, despite no complaints having ever been made to the university. But it is critical the media and others avoid reinforcing tired homophobic tropes or sensationalizing this story because of Alex’s sexual orientation. Alex has been open about the fact that he has had consensual relationships with other men, including students enrolled at local universities that he has met using dating apps, and there are no allegations of non-consent or of anyone underage. The media and voters should review the allegations and determine whether a straight candidate would be held to the same scrutiny and standards.”
