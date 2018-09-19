WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're six days into the Big E already and New England's largest fair has already brought in more than 330,000 people.
The Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is keeping the lines moving with a free pass in for lucky fairgoers.
Spending the day at the Big E can be pricey.
The Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is easing the cost with a ticket in, but for a different price.
"What is anyone willing to do for two free tickets into the Big E?" asked one fairgoer. "Anything will go. A dance move...a song."
So what was the song he chose to sing?
"Jesus loves me," sang the fairgoer. "Yes I know. For the Bible tells me so."
In return for his efforts, Western Mass News gave them two free tickets.
We're keeping the lines moving in a different way.
"The bar is low people," the fairgoer stated.
We asked fairgoers what they would be willing to do for free tickets.
"Wrong person to ask," said another fairgoer. "Just about anything."
A push-up contest it is and that fairgoer received two tickets for their hard work.
The LIA Auto Group Surprise Squad even asked them trivia questions.
"What year of the Big E is it?" we asked.
"50th...51st," one fairgoer answered.
"Double that," we said in reply.
"102nd," stated the fairgoer.
"What town are we in?" we asked another fairgoer.
"Springfield," stated one fairgoer.
"West Springfield," we said in response.
We want to give you more cash to spend on games, food and, whatever else you want so we're going to give you three tickets to get inside.
