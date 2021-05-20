NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lia Toyota in Northampton presented the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts with a check for $10,000.
The company donated $25 for every test drive taken through the end of April.
Western Mass News was there and learned more about what this means for the community.
"We're just so grateful for the community's support, without which we couldn't carry out our mission to feed our neighbors in need and lead the community end hunger," said Andrew Morehouse, executive director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
Myron Callender, general manager of Lia Toyota of Northampton, added, "There's a lot of things happening right now that you don't have control over, but we have control over this and it's great."
The money raised helps provide 40,000 meals for families in the area.
