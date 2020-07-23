CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many businesses have had to adapt during the pandemic and get creative with their operating plans, including our local libraries.
While curbside book pick-up has been a success, libraries are doing all they can to reopen their doors for customers.
Curbside pick-up is being offered at various libraries across the state, including in Chicopee.
It’s one of the few things libraries were actually able to do safely after being shut down by the pandemic.
“It’s a shocking experience for everything. So much has changed for all of us in our lives and in the same vain, we have had to become very creative,” said Chicopee library director Nancy Contois.
Contois told Western Mass News they had to reinvent the library business with curbside pick-up and create a larger online presence.
“Curbside has become a staple for libraries across the state. We do see the success in it and it allows our customers and staff to remain safe,” Contois added.
Customers can pick out books online, pick them up, and once they are done, they drop-off the books.
However, don’t worry the books are quarantined for three days to ensure safety.
Although there have been many challenges, the library said their curbside pick-up has been extremely successful. They see 60 customers a day in about four hours
“It’s been a very interesting journey and we are very pleased at how far we’ve come in a short amount of time,” Contois explained.
Now that curbside is a success, Contois noted, “we are also in the process of preparing our building for access to it in the next couple of weeks."
However, just like other local businesses, the library is still running into challenges.
“COVID supplies are in short supply also, so we find ourselves in backorder or waitlist, although in the last couple of weeks, things are starting to arrive,” Contois said.
Once supplies arrive and they get approval, Contois said one of the first things they will make available is access to computers as soon as possible.
“We do recognize the importance of computer use to the public,” Contois said.
