SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Libraries across the state are slowly, but surely, reopening to the public.
Since mid-March, coronavirus restrictions have kept the doors closed at libraries across the state. It’s something Jean Canosa Albano from the Springfield City Library said they've had to adjust to.
“We know that during this time, a lot of people have been reconnecting to things, they want to learn, so we're able to share some of the free apps that we have for people to learn a language or research genealogy or learn more about history,” Canosa Albano noted.
Unlike their usual environment, these times haven't been quiet.
"We've certainly been getting lots of phone calls…lots of interest, a lot of interest in coming back in the library, but it's still not safe to do that yet,” Canosa Albano said.
With libraries included in the state's Phase 2 reopening plan, Canosa Albano told Western Mass News they're allowed to offer curbside pick-up - for now.
"So people can call us, they can call the branch in their neighborhood, there's an online form, or they can go right into their catalogs and place holds. Once the materials are ready for them, library staff will get back in touch with them and book them for an appointment,” Canosa Albano explained.
After making an appointment, you should call the library when you get there, then go to the designated area where your items will be brought out to you.
"It's six items at a time. That allows us to serve a lot of people during a fairly limited period of time,” Canosa Albano said.
Once a book or other borrowed item is returned, Canosa Albano said it's held for 72 hours for sanitizing purposes before it can be checked out by someone else. This is just one reason why the process can take a little longer than usual.
"There may be a bit of a waiting period, depends on the staffing situation, since we still don't have the full staff working every day…so give us a little bit of time, but we hope to be doing quick turn-arounds,” Canosa Albano noted.
For those of you who don't want to or can't physically go to the library, Canosa Albano said, "with a smartphone or tablet, download an app. We have a few of them for e-books that you can download for free and others are for streaming and they're for children, teen, adults…and then once the due date comes, it automatically disappears from your card."
For more information on how to borrow books and other items, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.