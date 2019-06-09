SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of people came together in Springfield on Sunday morning for the "Light Up The Blue" event.
The 25-mile bike ride and 5K walk paid tribute to fallen police officers.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the route took them through the city making a stop at fallen Officer Kevin Ambrose's grave at Hillcrest Cemetery.
All money raised from the event goes towards the Springfield Police Department's Fallen Officers Memorial.
Cheryl Clapprood, acting Springfield Police Department Commissioner had many words towards the event.
"We just wanted something for the monument to make it stand out a little more, to honor them in a little bit better fashion. So people walk by it and say wow and go over there you and look at the names and you realize what happened to some of our officers and what these officers do every day," Commissioner Clapprood said.
The day also included a raffle and lunch at the Elks Lodge on Tiffany Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.