HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage continued in Hatfield with more from neighbors who heard and saw the lightning strike.

Neighbors said this happened around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon and this hole in the road from the lightning strike is still smoking.

We measured it it’s about six inches deep. The ground is still hot and you can still smell burning tar.

Neighbors here on Main Street said they heard a loud boom and then saw bright orange flashes. They said this section of the road caught on fire. That’s when people started to call 911.

"Just fear for everybody's safety. After I called 911 I called the school because I didn't know how long it would take them to get down here and I didn't want school kids to walk down here out of curiosity or getting too close," neighbor Maryann said.

A bunch of power lines also came down on this road. Eversource was still on scene finishing up the repairs.

Hundreds of customers were without power a few hours ago but now that number is down to just under 50 customers.

(Eversource photo)

Luckily no injuries were reported from this incident.

