SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A barn fire started on Sheep Pasture Road in Southwick.
The fire happened in the middle of all the storms that western Mass Saturday evening and it made for a busy firefight.
Thick black smoke billowed into the air as firefighters battled a massive barn fire.
Fire Chief Russ Anderson told Western Mass News that it started just before 5:00 p.m. when someone drove by saw the lightning strike and called in to report it.
Firefighters took about four minutes to respond with all of their resources.
"Upon arrival, the barn was fully involved and our concern became the second barn and the house across the street, but both of those were saved," Chief Anderson said.
The heat from the flames, becoming so hot at times, that it melted the siding off the house across the street.
The firefighters said they had an additional struggle while attempting to put out the fire.
"Our biggest concerns are the propane tanks that were inside the barn so we're pulling those and hoping the gas resides," Chief Anderson said.
Chief Anderson said that this fire should serve as a reminder of the threat that severe weather can pose.
