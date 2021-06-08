HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday's severe weather causing quite the commotion in Hatfield after a bolt of lightning tore a hole through the ground.
Western Mass News spoke with neighbors who witnessed the event.
“I called it the crater,” neighbor Laura Hinton said.
It’s not something you see every day a Hatfield road struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon, creating a hole in the street around six inches deep.
“I saw blue lights and flashing sparks and a huge boom,” neighbor Marianne Tracy said.
Witnesses near the corner of Maple and Main Street said it sounded like an explosion saying the sparks were so bright it was blinding.
Isobel MacKinnon was the first person to call 911. She said a utility pole just a foot away also was up in flames.
“Another strike hit about 50 feet down the road there. I was definitely a little terrified, but I knew I was the only car that stopped, and I figured I don’t want anyone else to drive by it or drive over it by any chance,” MacKinnon said.
Tracy lives steps away from where the lightning hit. She said word quickly spread around town.
“I had friends calling me to see if I’m ok so, it’s just that people taking care of each other when things like this happen, and it’s a good feeling it’s a good place to be,” Tracy said.
The smell of tar filling the neighborhood. Even hours later, the road was still hot.
“The hole is still steaming so, it’s crazy,” Tracy said.
Neighbors said although it’s a sight seen once in a lifetime, the situation is still frightening.
“It’s going to be a little sleepless night,” Hinton said.
