SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A lightning strike at a Mount Holyoke College dorm over the weekend may impact housing plans for about 140 students this fall.

“I arrived the next morning, and the windows were all gone, and there was just black all inside of the windows so, I felt like I was in an Emily Dickinson poem or something,” Amherst resident Isaiah Stavchansky said.

Here at Mount Holyoke College, lightning struck Mead Hall, and thankfully no one was in the building on Saturday night. However, someone working at a summer camp here at the college said there were plans to hold camp there this week.

“There were plans to have a camp in the building, but the camp grew to a size in which the building wouldn’t hold them anymore,” Stavchansky explained.

South Hadley Fire Department District Two released photos on Facebook of the scene when they arrived Saturday evening shortly after 5 p.m.

Mount Holyoke College President Sonya Stephens released a statement that reads in part, quote, “It is very likely that Mead Hall will remain unoccupied throughout the fall semester. The college’s emergency response team is working to identify alternative housing for the more than 140 students whose fall 2021 housing assignments are now impacted by this event. All students who have been assigned rooms in Mead Hall this fall will be offered alternative housing."

South Hadley District 2 Fire Chief Todd Calkins, who said it was a team effort on Saturday that involved 30 plus firefighters from multiple communities.

“The sprinkler was activated, which kept the fire in check,” Calkins said.

The biggest challenge was getting to the part of the building where the lightning struck.

“It’s all heavy timber, so we’re very fortunate it took four to five hours to deem it under control,” Calkins explained.

Calkins noted that the heavy timber in the building, which is more than 100 years old, helped contain the fire. He said the response was a success.

“Mead Hall is standing, no injuries, and I think we checked off every box,” Calkins said.

Valerie Livman, who graduated from the school in 1968, said the lightning strike could be a blessing in disguise.

“I was sad that there was a lot of water damage, but I know that they’ll get it restored, and maybe that’s a good thing,” Livman said.

We will keep you posted regarding the building's status and the alternative plans for housing leading up to the school year.