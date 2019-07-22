Lightning strike sparks fire at Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials say lightning is the reason why a home in Springfield nearly went up in flames.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, crews were called to 9 Moss Rd. around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
When they arrived on scene, they were told that a resident had quickly extinguished a fire that had sparked on the outside of the home by the water spigot.
Upon further investigation, officials were able to determine that lightning had indeed struck the home on Moss Road.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Capt. Tetreault adds that the home sustained less than $5,000 in damages.
