NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It took quite some time, but on Tuesday, recreational marijuana sales began in the state.

Two stores had people from far and wide coming to take part in this historic moment.

Following a countdown from 10, Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz was the first person to purchase recreational marijuana in western Massachusetts.

"It's basically a 50 milligram infused chocolate bar," Narkewicz explained.

It all happened at New England Treatment Access on Tuesday morning, where the lines wrapped around the building.

"I'm excited. I've been thinking of this for probably a week and half now just trying to be a part of history in the making." said Daquaan Hamilton.

Hamilton told Western Mass News he arrived at 12:30 a.m. to be first through the doors.

"I am going to buy a vape pen and some edibles," Hamilton noted.

Not long after, hundreds more seeing green filed in behind Hamilton, each a little unsure of what awaited them within.

"It's about time, it's about time. They should have done this years ago. My son showed me the menu. He was like, 'Pops! Did you see this?' I was like 'Ah, no, I didn't, but I'm takin that," said Dennis Deforge.

Beth Mann added, "[So do you know all the terminology and stuff?] Only from the 70's terminology. I am not up to snuff. [Give me some. What do you know?] Pot. Eighth. Hash. Nugget. I don't know what a nugget is. What is a nugget? [That's like the bud]...the stuff now is way better. I'm going in there and I'm looking for the purple, Purple Haze."

With about 200 options that strain, something similar, and much more is inside, after checkout, there's only one step left in this process.

"Just get high," Hamilton noted.