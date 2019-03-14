SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- March came in like a lion and it's finally starting to warm up, but for some, it’s a delayed start to early springtime activities.
If you're itching for spring, you're not alone. In order to get their jobs done, landscapers and gardeners need spring to hurry up.
"We have to get creative every day based on the weather," said Stephen Roberts, owner and architect with Stephen A. Roberts Landscape.
Roberts told Western Mass News the late snow storms this winter have impacted their business.
"If there's a muddy site, we might have to delay going on to that site," Roberts explained.
Still, crews are getting ready and hoping work will be in full swing the first week of April, even though Roberts said they typically aim to start up mid-March.
However, it doesn't just need to stop snowing. All the snow needs to melt and the ground and soil needs to dry up.
It's not just landscaping. Wet grounds also make things more tricky for gardening.
"It's always better to plant in dry soil," Roberts added.
However, there are signs of hope for the start of outdoor projects. Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Don Maher said that things, right now, appear to be dry.
"Well, fortunately, there's no snow in the forecast over the next seven days, so hopefully we're turning the corner in spring. Of course, this is New England anything can happen," Maher noted.
In the meantime, Roberts recommended lightly raking and picking up any debris in your yard to be ready for spring lawn and garden work to begin.
