SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Exfoliators are known in the beauty industry as an important component to everyone's skincare routine.
That's because they prep the skin, making it more even and allow products to penetrate better, but you may want to make the switch to a liquid exfoliator.
Liquid exfoliators can be in the form of a cleanser, toner, or serum and a lot of people are switching to them because of their active ingredients that help unblock pores.
As much as it hurts to hear, the more the years go by, the less our skin produces elasticity.
"When you reach the age of, let's say 21, that's when the skin cellular turnover slows down," said Laurie Circosta with The Spa at New England Dermatology.
Circosta is the aesthetic manager at The Spa at New England Dermatology. She told Western Mass News that liquid exfoliators can be better to remove dead skin cells.
That's thanks to their active ingredients, which include chemicals like alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids, which work better than traditional scrubs because physical exfoliants only remove the dead skin cells on the surface whereas liquid exfoliants go that much further.
"They stimulate the collagen and the elastin reproduction, as well as exfoliate the stratum cornum, which is the outer layers of the skin," Circosta added.
The most common ingredients you'll find in liquid exfoliators are AHAs such as lactic and glycolic acid
"They penetrate the outer layers of skin," Circosta noted.
When asked who liquid exfoliators are best for, Circosta said just about everyone should be incorporating them into their routine.
"Anyone that wants to keep their skin fresh keep their skin turning over," Circosta said.
People experiencing sensitive skin or conditions like rosacia should consult first with a dermatologist or aesthetician to see which kind of liquid exfoliator is right for them.
