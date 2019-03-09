EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easthampton small business owner opened her shop Saturday to help one of her longtime customers who is battling cancer.
Raffle prizes, baked goods, and clippings of hair filled Lisa's Hair Shop in Easthampton.
On Saturday afternoon, dozens of people came out to support 31-year-old Andrew Morse and his battle against cancer.
"It's incredible," Morse tells us. "Just for Lisa and her crew to say, 'We're going to dedicate an afternoon to you'. Everyone that comes in is here to support us. The generosity is incredible. To see everyone come together, it's heartwarming."
While most of the salon was filled with close family and friends, the first person to get in line for a haircut was a complete stranger.
"This is my first time in here, but," stated Northampton resident Donna Oberle. "I saw Lisa's post on Facebook, and then I saw the broadcast and I thought it was just meant to be. I made sure I got down here and, low and behold, I made good timing."
Holly McKinney is also a first-time customer at Lisa's Hair Shop.
She tells Western Mass News everyone has been touched by cancer in some way, and we can all do our part to show support.
"You're always wanting to," said McKinney. "Support difficult organizations, and it's just good to do these days, because there's so many people that have different cancers. All we need is a haircut. It's a good benefit."
One hundred percent of the proceeds from, Saturday's Cut-A-Thon goes directly to Andrew and his family.
"I'm going to do a little browsing," said Oberle. "Bake table looks great and raffle prizes. I can't wait to dig into what's over there. When people are having a hard time, its things like this that bring people together and rally around him and the family and the friends. I can't say enough about it. I thought it was awesome."
"Overwhelmed," Morse tells us. "A lot of support from a lot of wonderful people, and every person that comes in brings a smile to our face."
