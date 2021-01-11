HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saying she will be the next mayor of Holyoke, city councilor at-large Rebecca Lisi announced her campaign for mayor on Monday.
Lisi delivered her speech in both Spanish and English at the steps of the Holyoke Public Library.
Joined by her husband and son, Lisi spoke about economic development and COVID-19 recovery, among other things.
Lisi has served on the Holyoke City Council since 2008. She emphasized the importance of establishing connections in the city.
"I promise to help build a bridge from our past to our future, one that honors our historical buildings and assets, while bringing in new designs and innovative technologies. I promise top build a bridge between old and new Holyoke, one that connects families who have lived in Holyoke for generations to those who love Holyoke enough to make it their home for the first time and I promise to help build bridges between the government and the people, one that ensures that government decisions are reflective of the diversity of our city," Lisi explained.
Lisi also promised to create neighborhood associations that would support new and old residents working together to create neighborhood events and programs.
Holyoke School Committee member Devin Sheehan is also running for mayor of the city.
