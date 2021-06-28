SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Approaching hot weather is prompting local officials to open cooling centers.
In Springfield, five locations will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cooling centers include:
- Springfield Adolescent Health Center (same building as the Mason Square Health Center) - 11 Wilbraham Road, second floor
- Kenefick Park - 310 Plainfield Street
- Myrtle Street Park - 111 Main Street
- Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center - 1187 1/2 Parker Street
- South End Community Center - 99 Marble Street
“I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these early hot days of summer," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.
In Monson, the town's senior center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those looking for a place to seek relief from the heat.
Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said that their senior center will be available Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a cooling center.
Also in Hampshire County, the Hadley senior center will be open as a cooling center during normal business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
