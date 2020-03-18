(WGGB/WSHM) -- Schools are closed, parents and caregivers may be working from home, and kids are wondering what can they with all this time.
A number of organizations and entities are providing free, online, and educational resources to help kids and families at home during this coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some resources you can try at home
(click on the links to access):
123Homeschool4Me - Free, printable worksheets
Abdo Digital Bookshelf - Digital books
American Archive of Public Broadcasting - Historic programs of publicly-funded radio and television across America
Bamboo Learning - Free Alexa voice-command skills covering various academic subjects
Beyond the Chalkboard - Free educational activity ideas
ChemMatters Online - Educational articles on chemistry
Cincinnati Zoo - Home Safaris Live on Facebook (weekdays at 3 p.m.)
Clearwater Marine Aquarium - Live webcams
Discovery Education - Virtual field trips
Ellis Island - Virtual, interactive tour
Georgia Aquarium - Live webcams
Great Wall of China - Virtual tour
Guggenheim Museum - Virtual tour
Houston Zoo - Live webcams
Ivy League - 500 free online courses from Ivy League colleges
Kansas City Zoo - Live animal webcams
Kennedy Center - Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems: video and activity sheet
Metropolitan Opera - Live performances online
National Air and Space Museum - Online exhibits
National Aquarium - Virtual tours
National Gallery of Art - Online exhibits
National Museum of Natural History - Online tours and exhibits
National Park Service - Virtual park tours
Olive Book - Online SAT and ACT prep tests
PBS Parents - Apps, worksheets, experiments, crafts, recipes
San Diego Zoo - Live animal webcams
Saved You A Spot - 20 screen-free things to do inside with the kids
Scholastic - Day-by-day projects for kids
Smithsonian National Zoo - Live animal webcams
StoryLine Online - Actors and the world's best storytellers read books aloud to kids, and each video includes an activity guide with lessons for K-5 students to do at home
Zoo Atlanta - Live panda cam
