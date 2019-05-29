SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local animal control officers say calls from homeowners about foxes making their dens in inconvenient spots are on the rise.
As one Springfield family is finding out, the pups may be cute, but they say they can no longer use their backyard out of safety concerns.
Fox pups are adorable. They are also in the way of the Claudio family of Springfield enjoying Spring in their backyard.
"We are afraid of those foxes. We don't know what they might do or harm my little dog," Eddie Claudio tells us.
Eddie tells Western Mass News there are seven pups total.
Their den is located right under the shed, smack in the middle of where their kids and grandkids play, and where they hang out as a family.
"They're kind of cute," stated Eddie.
Claudio says he's called animal control and other organizations to find out if they can be relocated.
"We have called different places to see if they can come out here and remove them, but some will deal with them, [and] some will not. Some will just say leave them, they'll go away," says Eddie.
The executive director of Springfield's Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center says they are getting several calls a day about foxes in yards.
We're told, generally, they are afraid of people. Making loud noises helps.
There are ways to encourage the parents to move the litter to a more secure location, the humane society suggests..
Loosely pack leaves, soil, or mulch in the den openings.
Sounds, well, gross, but place urine-soaked kitty litter, a sweat-soaked t-shirt, or old sneakers in or near the den opening or place shiny party balloons a few feet off the ground near the entrance.
"We don't want to hurt them. No, we don't want to do that, but we do want to get them out somehow," added Eddie.
Animal control officers say pups will usually leave the den in a few weeks, on their own, adding that foxes usually don't want anything to do with humans, but keeping an eye on your small dog or cat is a good idea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.