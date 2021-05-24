SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be providing what his office calls a "significant update" in a nearly 50 year old case.
His office said the update, which will be announced on Monday, involves the 1972 murder of former Springfield altar boy Danny Croteau.
Since Croteau's remains were discovered 49 years ago - on April 15, 1972 - Mass. State Police, the D.A.'s office, and the Chicopee Police Department have been working to track down his killer.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.