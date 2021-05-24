Danny Croteau file 052321

Photo from Western Mass News file video

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be providing what his office calls a "significant update" in a nearly 50 year old case.

His office said the update, which will be announced on Monday, involves the 1972 murder of former Springfield altar boy Danny Croteau.

The Hampden District Attorney's office will be releasing a "significant update" in the 1972 murder of Danny Croteau.

Since Croteau's remains were discovered 49 years ago - on April 15, 1972 - Mass. State Police, the D.A.'s office, and the Chicopee Police Department have been working to track down his killer.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.