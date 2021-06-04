SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is kicking off its ‘Free Music Friday’ concert series this week.
Every Friday, today through September 3, popular rock bands from the area will perform at The Plaza.
“We look forward to welcoming guests, as well as members of the Springfield community every weekend this summer with an evening of music and fun. The revitalization of the downtown community continues to be a priority for our team, and we can’t wait to host guests on The Plaza for the first time in more than a year,” said MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley.
Concerts are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. weather permitting.
Local band ‘FAT’ is tonight's scheduled performer.
For more on this year's performance lineup, CLICK HERE.
