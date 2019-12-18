WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Over the weekend a West Springfield fugitive was featured on the nationally televised police show "Live PD."
The case involves Saeed Ali, who police said intentionally struck a person with his car back in July and still hasn't been found.
West Springfield police spoke exclusively to Western Mass News about why they made the decision to share the story nationally, and the videotape of the incident that is now circulating.
Police said though there were dozens of witnesses to the July incident, with no leads even six months later.
They said that's given suspect Saeed Ali, plenty of time to run.
The case from July 12 is receiving national attention after being featured on the TV show "Live PD."
The segment is also being shared on Facebook where you can see the moment the victim ran from the SUV barreling towards him.
Sgt. Joseph LaFrance from West Springfield police said Saeed Ali is behind the wheel in the West Springfield Savers' parking lot and though it's not all captured in the frame, officials said the victim was struck by the car three times.
"He actually lucked out that the vehicle used to assault him was a large SUV. So he went underneath it and you know was able to, instead of getting run over, but he sustained significant injuries," Sgt. LaFrance said.
The victim lived and we're told he is a relative of Ali's ex-girlfriend, but months later, Ali is still at large.
West Springfield police said producers from "Live PD" reached out to them and wanted to help.
"Our detectives working the case feel that Mr. Ali is no longer in the area so a national audience might help," Sgt. LaFrance noted.
Sgt. LaFrance told Western Mass News they are also expanding their investigation outside the u-s.
"That’s one of the leads that they’re following up, that he could be out of the country as well," Sgt. LaFrance explained.
It's only been a few days since Ali was featured on the national show.
"As of right now I know of no leads that it’s generated," Sgt. LaFrance said.
But LaFrance said they're working with a task-force of U.S. marshals and that the more eyes on the lookout, the better.
"There’s plenty of people, police agencies looking for these people, but when they flee the area, in particular, that can make it difficult to track them down," Sgt. LaFrance said.
Lafrance did tell me that Ali has a lengthy criminal past and that he should be considered dangerous.
If you see him or know anything about his current location you're asked to contact MSP.
