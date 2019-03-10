SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of people jumped into the Connecticut River Sunday, all to benefit local charities.
There were a lot of excited people that weren't letting the snow or cold water stop them from making the plunge.
Team after team made their way into the 38-degree Connecticut River on Sunday afternoon as part of the Leprechaun Plunge, an annual event helping charities.
One of those charities is the USO of the Pioneer Valley, which Allan Tracy is the executive director of.
"Over the years," Tracy tells us. "We've had everything from sixty-degree weather to freezing rain, where they've had to take a backhoe to cut the chunks of ice so we could get in, I mean it's just fun."
Western Mass News was a proud sponsor of the event and was MC'd by our very own Jeff Cramer, who also made the plunge with Western Mass News reporter Audrey Russo.
Although there were several first timers, this is now Joseph White's third year plunging into the water.
This year, he's raised $1,000 for the Shriners Hospital.
"I feel like," said White. "I'm more fortunate."
10-year-old Orion Shearer also raised more than $31,000 for Shriners.
"Team Shriners needs it," stated Orion. "So does every other, but I picked team Shriners by the tabs I bring in so I wanted to help them more."
Other charities that benefited from the Plunge were Autism Connections, the Food Bank of Western Mass, Harmony House, and several others.
Orion tells Western Mass News he is already looking forward to next year's Plunge.
"It's my first year here, but," continued Orion. "I'm going to do it for many more years."
In total, we're told that $95,000 was raised today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.