LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A road race was held in honor of a legendary participant of the Boston Marathon who was known for advocating for inclusion on the course.
Over 100 participants gathered on Sunday for the Hoyt 5K Run and Walk in Longmeadow.
“We come out, we have runners, we have pushers of all ages, riders of all ages; it's great to see everybody start so young,” Race Director B.J. Williams said.
Williams said the race is in memory of Dick Hoyt, a Holland resident who was well known on the marathon course for running while pushing his son Rick, a quadriplegic, for nearly 40 years.
Dick passed in March of this year at 80 years old.
“So this was created on my behalf in honor of Dick Hoyt and Rick for what they have done,
spreading inclusion around the world, around New England, around western Mass. since Dick’s passing in March of this year,” Williams said.
First place winner, Nick Carvalho, said he was inspired by the family’s mission and started participating in races at a young age.
“You just got to share your blessings with everyone,” Carvalho said.
On Sunday, he participated in the 5K alongside Kaylyn Carroll of Palmer.
“I love the way she talks to me the whole race it, and it keeps me going. She's always cheering me on like where are we going, where are we going the finish line,” Carvalho explained.
He says legends never die.
“I ran this for Dick Hoyt, and I think it's a blessing that every day you wake up and you just got to make the most of it. Miracles happen every day,” Carvalho said.
