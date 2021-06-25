SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rescuers are working around the clock in Florida attempting to find dozens of people after a multi-story condo building partially collapsed.

Officials in Miami have confirmed the death toll is up to four. As the efforts to locate victims continue, Western Mass News is hearing from a local first responder who nearly 20 years ago, went to New York City to help with similar rescue operations following the 9/11 attacks.

Florida officials said as of Friday morning, there are 159 people unaccounted for. The local first responder we spoke with explained some of the tactics that can be used to rescue those trapped in rubble.

The images out of Surfside, Florida, are harrowing. As rescue teams search to find victims trapped in the rubble more than 24 hours after a multi-story condo partially collapsed.

"When you’re asleep in your bed and all of a sudden at two in the morning you've dropped 10 -15 floors, you’re talking about a lot of steel and a lot of concrete," Lt. Michael Goldberg of the Hamden County Sheriff's Office said.

Nearly 20 years ago, Goldberg found himself at the forefront of a terrible chapter in history as a rescuer on September 11, 2001.

"We were about the fifth K9 unit to get into ground zero on September 11th," Goldberg said.

Goldberg and his K9, Jack, searched for victims in the rubble. He explained some of the tactics used by rescuers.

"There’s three main ways that you can search for survivors in something like that. One is through sound, one is through what they called heat signature and three is canine," Goldberg said.

Goldberg said in the last 20 years, rescue technology has improved.

As rescuers in Florida search, Goldberg told Western Mass News the wreckage may have fallen into pockets where victims can survive.

"People have lived up to four, five, six, seven days," Goldberg said.

The most important factor in saving lives: having the people who put their safety on the line to help.

"Helping people in their darkest hour is what, you know, a lot of these people train for," Goldberg said.

Now just because 159 people are not accounted for, officials in Florida said that doesn't mean all of them were in the building at the time of the collapse.

Aside from that number, officials said 120 people so far have been accounted for.