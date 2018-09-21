EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The best players in western Mass have one thing in common: they all train outside of the season.
Many of them train at Excel Sports Academy.
This locally-based strength & football-specific training has helped high school athletes and guide them to their goal, which is to make western Mass football known.
Excel Sports Academy is a football-specific program that helps the top prospects in western Mass.
The highlights don't lie.
These kids are good and Stephen Martin, president of Exel Sports Academy, tells Western Mass News, until recently, most weren't getting the college scouting exposure that they deserved.
"I think it's great that we are something for any kid in western Mass who wants to play at the next level," stated Stephen. "We want to help. We are here."
Excel helps kids at the high school level get recruited to the colleges that they can continue to play.
Not just teenagers work with Excel, they even take on kids as young as seven to teach safe age-appropriate workouts so they can grow and learn to love all sports.
"Strength is the foundation in every sport," says strength and conditioning director Christian Ferrara. "If you want to be the best at something in the athletic field, you have to be strong, you have to be explosive, [and] you have to be fast."
For those top western Mass recruits, it's about learning to be a good teammate and a responsible student, in addition to being a skilled athlete.
"You buy in," continued Christian. "You believe in what I'm giving you, you ask questions, [and] you show up on time. Once I can hold you accountable, I'll give you all my knowledge."
They say they really see a change in kids who are focused on their futures through the years of working with them, and it's something they are really proud of.
"Just seeing a kid two years ago," said Stephen. "Who maybe didn't like football, and they are going on overnights and all they talk about is college, college, college."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.