SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local activist group is speaking out against President Donald Trump's efforts to change the food stamp program.
They claim that his changes would increase hunger and jeopardize the health and well-being of thousands of people across the Bay State.
After Trump announced his proposed change, the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute was quick to voice their concerns.
They said the plan would cut Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as 'SNAP' program, benefits by over $5 billion over the next five years.
This new rule would deny critical food assistance to nearly 700,000 people in America.
MLRI estimates that in Massachusetts, approximately 35,000 people could lose benefits.
Additionally, this policy change will also result in a loss of approximately $65 million in annual federal SNAP funding to the state.
In a series of statements to Western Mass News, MLRI's Executive Director Georgia Katsoulomitis said, "The Trump Administration is ignoring the realities of the job market for low wage worker's and also the connection between geography and employment opportunities."
"Contrary to the Trump administration's claims, this rule does not promote work, self-sufficiency, or economic mobility," said MLRI's Senior Policy Advocate Patricia Baker. "And the Trump administration has not produced any evidence to support these claims."
They said that beyond it's immediate harm, the rule changes will also make it much harder for the state to combat future recessions, something that the president disagrees with.
Trump claims these changes would save the county millions.
