SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local leaders are responding to the charges filed in connection with the Breonna Taylor case.
Officials and activists told us that while they are upset and hurt by the decision, they are continuing their fight for racial justice in western Massachusetts.
“Nothing that happened today was justice for Breonna Taylor,” said Tiffany Allecia, founder of Real Recognize Fake.
As the nation responds to the grand jury indictment of a former Louisville police officer, Brett Hankison, in the Breonna Taylor case, local reaction is pouring in western Massachusetts with some saying the decision is a travesty of justice.
“To come to this pass after six long months of waiting to find that no one is going to be held accountable for her murder is heartbreaking to the nation,” said Bishop Talbert Swan, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP.
Swan told Western Mass News that the charges add fuel to the fire.
“We’re already in a time of civil unrest and ration polarization and this only exacerbates what we’re already going through,” Swan added.
Allecia said the decision is overwhelming, but she said the fight for racial justice needs to keep moving forward.
“What happened to Breonna Taylor was an excessive use of force…This can happen anywhere. It can happen in Springfield, Massachusetts, anywhere where there’s Black and brown people in this country, so from here, we need to take the educational standpoint and continue to recognize how police brutality shows up in our community,” Allecia said.
Allecia is working to advocate for change, pushing for racial equality.
“Our physical protesting is only one method of change that’s really to support us and unify us around a message, so we know we’re not alone in our pain, but majority of the work that is done outside of what you see in a physical protest, so there’s definitely lots of meetings being planned, lots of people coming together, so we can systemically attack this issue,” Allecia noted.
Demonstrations around the state are being organized for as early as this weekend.
